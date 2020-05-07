Flea with River Phoenix, photo via Tumblr

A pair of previously unreleased songs from River Phoenix’s band Aleka’s Attic will be released on August 23rd in celebration of Phoenix’s 50th birthday.

The two songs were recently completed by Phoenix’s close friend, Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers. They’ll be released digitally and on 10-inch vinyl through LaunchLeft, the artist alliance founded by River Phoenix’s sister and former Aleka’s Attic bandmate, Rain.



Last year, Rain Phoenix put out a double A-sided single featuring two unreleased Aleka’s Attic songs alongside a new collaboration between Rain and R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe. Rain also released her debut solo album named in honor of her late brother.

Watch Flea discuss River Phoenix in an interview from 1995: