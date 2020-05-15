Alice Cooper Unveils New Song “Don’t Give Up” to Offer Encouragement During Pandemic: Stream

Alice Cooper, courtesy of Atom Splitter PR

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect communities around the world, Alice Cooper is offering words of encouragement in the form of a new song, “Don’t Give Up”. The rock legend shared the music video for the track, which was recorded remotely during isolation.

Cooper recently invited fans to participate in the video, which features his band members performing separately while in quarantine. More than 20,000 fans responded, with many of them seen holding signs of the song’s positive lyrics in the clip.



“‘Don’t Give Up’ is out today,” Cooper said in a press release. “It’s a song about what we’ve all been going through right now and about keeping our heads up and fighting back together. And whatever you do — don’t give up!”

The song is pure positivity, a mid-tempo rocker that begins with a hopeful spoken-word monologue from Cooper:

“Yeah, I know you’re struggling right now. We all are — in different ways. It’s like a new world that we don’t even know. It’s hard to sleep…even harder to dream. But look: You’ve got seven billion brothers and sisters all in the same boat. So don’t panic. Life has a way of surviving and going on and on… We’re not fragile — and we sure don’t break easy.”

That track was produced by Bob Ezrin, but recorded remotely, which has become a new norm for musicians who are still creating during the pandemic. Cooper conceived that song after he “felt the need to talk directly to his fans from isolation in his home where he is working to finish his upcoming album.”

“Don’t Give Up” comes after Cooper was forced to postpone his 2020 US tour with Lita Ford and Tesla. Meanwhile, his guitarist Nita Strauss is lending her skills to a new online music lesson initiative called “School’s Out” — named after Cooper’s legendary song.

A limited 7-inch vinyl release of “Don’t Give Up” will arrive August 14th and can be pre-ordered via earMUSIC. The song can also be purchased digitally here. Watch the music video below.