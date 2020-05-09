Andre Harrell, the founder of Uptown Records who was credited for discovering artists including Diddy, The Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, and Teddy Riley, has died at the age of 59.
According to Harrell’s ex-wife, Wendy Credle, the cause of death was heart failure (via The New York Times).
Harrell was a member of the 80’s hip-hop duo Dr. Jeckyll and Mr. Hyde before transitioning to the business side of the music industry. He initially worked alongside Russell Simmons at Def Jam Records, but in 1986, he launched his own label, Uptown Records.
During a prolific 10-year stretch in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Uptown Records was the home to artists including The Notorious B.I.G., Sean “Diddy” Combs, Mary J Blige, Heavy D & The Boyz, Al B. Sure!, Jodeci, and Teddy Riley. However, in 1995 Diddy left the label to start Bad Boy Records, taking The Notorious B.I.G. with him. Their departure was a several blow to Uptown Records, ultimately leading Harrell to abdicate his role as CEO in favor of a job at Motown Records.
Questlove, of The Roots, summed up the influence of Uptown Records as part of a social media tribute to Harrell. “He gave you the best soundtracks of your life man and you didn’t even know it. We never gave him his flowers. He redefined the party,” Questlove wrote. “Def Jam was the artform. Bad Boy was the attitude. Death Row was the muscle. But without even knowing it? Uptown was ALWAYS the party.”
Harrell and Diddy later reconciled and together launched the television network Revolt in 2014.
Below, find tributes to Harrell from Mariah Carey, Teddy Riley, 50 Cent, John Legend, Viola Davis, and Senator Kamala Harris.
Why Andre 😢😢😢 My heart is breaking and I can't stop crying. He was an amazing friend and I will miss him forever. 😢
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) May 9, 2020
Dude. #AndreHarrell man. He gave you the best soundtracks of your life man and you didn’t even know it. We never gave him his flowers. He redefined the party! Def Jam was the artform. Bad Boy was the attitude Death Row was the muscle But without even knowing it? Uptown was ALWAYS the party. I’m sitting here going through my crates STUNNED at the amount of six degree to Andre records I’ve spun weekly on a regular basis for the last 35 years yo. The is a staggering loss. We never gave Andre Harrell his flowers. Name em: Al B Sure/Heavy D & The Boyz/Guy/. I mean mentoring Diddy alone brings in Jodeci/BIG/Mary J/Father MC/Christopher Williams—-and even in those names the success with THOSE artists come Missy/Timb/Neptune’s But let’s not stop there: first time we really paid attention to Halle Berry was in a Harrell film called Strictly Business Let’s throw “Candy Rain” in there or Lil Shawn’s “I Made Love”—-I may be dating myself but man Mgruff’s “Before We Start” got MUCH play round my way. Jeff Redd (who brought Blidge to the label) had a banger with “You Called And Told Me”—-“Touch It” from Monifah STILL bangs to this day. & back to Diddy, I’m absolutely w/o a doubt certain that he feels his success is also Harrell’s success so in a round about way there is no Bad Boy w/o Harrell. (Lemme also remember Daryl Chill Mitchell’s “Hip Hop’s Here To Stay” another classic uptown jawn. Horace Brown too….. Too Many Classics Let’s not forget NY Undercover & all the clever music moments in each ep. We never gave him his flowers. This isn’t even half of his achievements nor does this even bring to light the people’s lives he changed or his loved ones left behind. He literally introduced a new sound to the world (the first new jack swing projects were on Uptown)—-wait hold that——his label changed music TWICE because hip hop soul’s music picked up where New Jack left off and on the same label. Such a short time to paradigm shift music TWICE!!!!!!!! Damn man. We never gave him his flowers man. 😣
Another sad day😔🙏🏽 We've lost one of the greatest mentors in my life. I'm so happy I got to tell you 1 hour before the versus Battle, how much I respect and love you, as my big brother and mentor! The pep talk that you've giving me right before, felt like the same pep talks that you've given me the beginning of Uptown records, sleeping on the couch at your office (Brownstone) in BK. You chose me out of all the kids that you could have picked to work with you. I can replay IT in my head, all of the moments that I've taken the train and when I got my first car driving to Brooklyn, skipping school, and becoming that sponge just to learn and get my hands on that mixing board at Chung King Studios. I will never forget, all of these cherished moments and I will never forget you!!! 🙏🏽 🙏🏽 🙏🏽 I salute you…King of New Jack Swing👑👑👑 My condolences to the Harrell family & to my Uptown family 4life!!! #rip #greatest #legend #legacy #newjackswing #king
I am deeply saddend by the loss of my good friend @andreharrell – Andre has been a blessing to so many, including myself. It is with a heavy heart that I post this photo of us a few years ago. A truly gifted and brilliant impressario of the highest calibre. Andre, you will be missed. Love and blessings to Gianni and your family.
RIP Andre Harrell. Whether we knew it or not, he had such a huge influence on the R&B/hip-hop my generation grew up loving. He signed and mentored so many great artists, made so much great music happen, helped shape the culture
— John Legend (@johnlegend) May 9, 2020
R.I.P to Andre Harrell God Bless him. pic.twitter.com/KMhEv6GHr2
— 50cent (@50cent) May 9, 2020
WHY . WE . GOTTA . HURT . LIKE . THIS . REST . IN . PEACE . #andreharrell 😞 pic.twitter.com/kAqpU8XL1l
— MAXWELL (@_MAXWELL_) May 9, 2020
RIP Andre Harrell…thank you for the gift of so many incredible artists. Gone too soon.❤ pic.twitter.com/DRcxWJFFIy
— Viola Davis (@violadavis) May 9, 2020
Such a tragic loss for the music industry and for all of us. Andre's genius paved the way for so many of the kings and queens of hip hop and R&B. Sending my love to his family and friends during this difficult time. https://t.co/vdA26AGFgr
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 9, 2020