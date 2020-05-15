Anthrax Members Offer Virtual Classroom Clinics

Anthrax, photo by Heather Kaplan

With the concert industry expected to be shut down for months to come, artists are getting innovative in ways to connect with fans and earn a living at the same time. With that in mind, four members of thrash-metal legends Anthrax are offering virtual classroom clinics.

Drummer Charlie Benante, bassist Frank Bello, and guitarists Scott Ian and Jon Donais are each serving up different experiences. Ian is offering a “Guitar Session,” a “Songwriting Session,” and a “20 Questions Session”; Bello is hosting a “Bass Clinic,” a “Songwriting Session,” and a “20 Questions Session”; Benante is holding a “Drum Session” and a “Songwriting Clinic”; and Donais is conducting a “Guitar Clinic.”



Prices range from $300 for a “Drum Session” with Benante, to $75 for a “Guitar Clinic” with Donais. All sessions take place through the Topeka Live platform, which also features opportunities with other rock musicians.

In addition to the classroom clinics, Anthrax has also announced a new line of quarantine-themed apparel, with a portion of the proceeds going to Direct Relief’s COVID-19 fund. One t-shirt plays off Anthrax’s Spreading the Disease album, reading “Stop Spreading the Disease: Stay the F*ck Home”, while another is a nod to the band’s State of Euphoria album, reading, “State of Quarantine.”

The quarantine-themed merch is available at the band’s web store, and each t-shirt will come free with a face mask for the first 72 hours of sale.

Anthrax have been working on a new album, but they’ve also been particularly busy when it comes to socially distant performances, including a revival of their side project Stormtroopers of Death. Benante in particular has delivered a number of cover songs with other artists, including a recent playthrough of Billie Eilish’s “bad guy” with Suicidal Tendencies’ Ra Diaz.

Anthrax Quarantine-Themed T-Shirts and Face Mask: