Archers of Loaf Cover The Rolling Stones’ “Street Fighting Man”: Stream

Archers of Loaf, photo by Spencer Black

Alternative rock darlings Archers of Loaf are mounting a comeback, and have now released a cover of The Rolling Stones’ 1968 classic “Street Fighting Man”.

This new take on an old protest song was originally intended for Record Store Day. But with that institution delayed and socially distancing, fans will have to appreciate the song on its own merits — as a giant middle finger to authorities everywhere. During a pandemic, lines like “Summer’s here and the time is right for fighting in the street,” should probably be taken more figuratively than literally. But the intentions of the song are evergreen, and especially appropriate for an election year. Stream “Street Fighting Man” below.



In February, Archers of Loaf returned with their first new song in two decades, “Raleigh Days”. The band has been forced to cancel all of their tour dates through June, but the July trek is still on the calendar, and tickets are available here.