Swedish metal band Avatar have announced details of their new album, Hunter Gatherer. In addition, they’ve unveiled a music video for the first single, “Silence in the Age of Apes.”

The LP, which marks Avatar’s eighth full-length, hits stores on August 7th. It comes after an extensive touring cycle in support of the band’s 2018 album, Avatar Country.



For Hunter Gatherer, Avatar worked with producer Jay Ruston (Anthrax, Stone Sour) at Sphere Studios in Los Angeles. Each song on the album was recorded with the band members performing together at the same time, which is the way Avatar recorded their 2014 record, Hail the Apocalypse.

The dark and aggressive “Silence in the Age of Apes” is streaming now via a music video showing off the group’s new wardrobe and look. According to a press release, the song is a “ready-made anthem for the modern age searching for a collective meaning amidst the savagery of technology.”

Hunter Gatherer is available for pre-order here or as a limited-edition vinyl at the band’s web store. Watch the video for “Silence in the Age of Apes” below.

Hunter Gatherer Artwork:

Hunter Gatherer Tracklist:

01. Silence in the Age of Apes

02. Colossus

03. A Secret Door

04. God of Sick Dreams

05. Scream Until You Wake

06. Child

07. Justice

08. Gun

09. When All but Force Has Failed

10. Wormhole