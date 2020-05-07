Josh Gad to Reunite Cast of Back to the Future For YouTube Livestream

Josh Gad reunites the cast of Back to the Future

For the first installment of his “Reunited Apart” video series, Josh Gad brought together all our favorite characters from The Goonies. Now, the Frozen actor is set to reunite the iconic cast of Back to the Future.

Gad previewed his exciting plans on social media on Tuesday, posting a Zoom call screenshot featuring Marty McFly himself, Michael J. Fox, and Doc Brown, aka Christopher Lloyd. Eight other participants are scheduled to appear in the reunion livestream, but Gad made sure to keep their identities a mystery.



“Oops. Accidentally marked up this picture featuring all of the surprise guests we’ve assembled for next Monday’s #BackToTheFuture #ReunitedApart reunion,” The Book of Mormon star wrote on Instagram. Could the unknown folks be director Robert Zemeckis? Marty’s mother Lorraine (Lea Thompson)? Or maybe Biff Tannen (Thomas F. Wilson)?

“Guess you’re just going to have to tune in to see for yourselves,” Gad teasingly added. To see the cast of one of the greatest films of the ’80s reconvene, make sure to visit Gad’s YouTube channel on Monday, May 11th beginning at 12 p.m. ET. Peep a trailer below.

As with The Goonies reunion earlier this week, the upcoming “Reunited Apart” Back to the Future livestream will double as a fundraiser. This time, proceeds will benefit Project Hope, an international organization that supports health care workers and communities.