Bad Bunny Drops Surprise Album Las Que No Iban a Salir: Stream

The Latin trap and reggaeton star Bad Bunny returns today with a surprise new album called Las Que No Iban a Salir. The 10-track LP features appearances from Nicky Jam, Don Omar, Zion & Lennox, Yandel, Gabriela, and Jhay Cortez. Listen below via Spotify.

Las Que No Iban a Salir arrives just two months after Bad Bunny’s record-setting sophomore album, YHLQMDLG, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, making it the highest-charting all-Spanish album in history. It remains in the Billboard Top 10 as of this week.



