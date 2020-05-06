Baroness, Old Man Gloom, Candiria Members Cover Danzig’s “Snakes of Christ” in Quarantine: Watch

Metal musicians cover Danzig, via Two Minutes to Late Night

Another day, another cool quarantine performance. This time, members of Baroness, Old Man Gloom, Candiria, and Potion join forces to rock Danzig’s “Snakes of Christ” as part of Two Minutes to Late Night’s “Bedroom Covers” series.

The performance features Two Minutes to Late Night host Gwarsenio Hall (aka Jordan Olds) on vocals; Baroness’ Gina Gleason and Candiria’s John LaMacchia on guitars; Potion’s Stella Leung on bass; and Old Man Gloom’s Santos Montano on drums.



What makes the video even more entertaining are the intro and outro, featuring Montano delivering his best Glenn Danzig impression as he mimics an old interview the rock icon did in which he talked about his book collection.

As for the performance itself, it’s pretty impressive. Gwarsenio Hall does a nice job capturing Danzig’s vibe, from his vocals to the way he holds his mic, while Gleason truly shines with some blistering fretwork and solos. Quite a feat considering the Baroness guitarist is performing in a kitchen, with her amp stacked on top of her oven.

The Danzig cover follows previous Two Minutes to Late Night quarantine performances, including a version of Steely Dan’s “Reelin’ in the Years”, featuring members of High on Fire, Spirit Adrift, and others, and a rendition of Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train” featuring Chelsea Wolfe and members of The Dillinger Escape Plan, Mutoid Man, and more.

See the metal musicians team up for Danzig’s “Snakes of Christ”, as well as the original Glenn Danzig interview that’s mimicked in the clip, below.