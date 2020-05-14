Behemoth Add Brutality to The Cure’s “A Forest” on Newly Announced EP: Stream

Behemoth (photo by Raymond Ahner), The Cure (photo by Debi Del Grande)

Behemoth have unveiled a cover of The Cure classic “A Forest” that will appear on an upcoming EP of the same name. The extreme metal band’s crushing take on the gothic track features guest vocals by Shining’s Niklas Kvarforth.

The EP, A Forest, arrives on May 29th and features the studio cover of the Cure song, as well as a live version recorded during a December 2018 show in Behemoth’s home country of Poland. In addition, the EP contains two new original Behemoth songs — “Shadows ov Ea Cast Upon Golgotha” and “Evoerecording” — that are described by frontman Nergal as a continuation of the band’s 2018 album I Loved You at Your Darkest.



The rendition of “A Forest” features Kvarforth delivering the verses while Nergal chimes in with guttural screams, adding brutality to what is one of The Cure’s most atmospheric and ominous songs. An accompanying music video is as dark as the cover itself, depicting Nergal and Kvarforth in the woods as they engage in some ritualistic behavior.

Nergal stated the following about the challenges of covering a song by an iconic act like The Cure:

“Covering music outside of metal is a challenge — covering legendary music is an even greater challenge … that is what drove us throughout this process. A lot of bands try it and a lot of bands fail; subjectively, I love the outcome and it ranks amongst my favorite Behemoth covers alongside Killing Joke’s ‘Total Invasion’ and Siekiera’s ‘Ludzie Wschodu’.

For the second time in 2020, I’ve recruited Niklas Kvarforth from Shining. Niklas’ psychotic appearance, attitude and vibe was a key element to our representation of the music and the only man who could give the performance the same depth as the original.

On top of this, the A Forest EP contains two brand-new Behemoth songs, ‘Shadows Ov Ea Cast Upon Golgotha’ and ‘Evoe’. The tracks act as a continuation on from ‘ILYAYD’ – no more, no less. We hope this brings some respite for anyone struggling during these strange times on our planet! Stay safe, stay positive, Hail Satan!”

Earlier this year, Nergal released a new album from his dark-folk side project, Me and That Man, plus he’s working on music for a new Behemoth album. As he told us in a recent interview, he plans to hit the studio with Behemoth later this year.

Pre-orders for the EP are available here. The video for “A Forest”, along with the EP artwork and tracklist, can be seen below.

A Forest EP Artwork:

A Forest EP Tracklist:

01. A Forest (feat. Niklas Kvarforth)

02. A Forest (Live from Poland) [feat. Niklas Kvarforth]

03. Shadows ov Ea Cast Upon Golgotha

04. Evoe