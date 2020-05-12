Menu
Bernie Sanders Has a Red Hot Chili Peppers Poster Hanging Up in His Office

As well as a Prince bass drum head

by
on May 12, 2020, 11:35am
Bernie Sanders
Bernie Sanders

One of the unexpected consequences of the global quarantine is the chance to get a peak inside the homes of celebrities, politicians, and other high-profile public figures. Livestreams and webinars don’t just provide entertainment, they also scratch a voyeuristic itch. For instance, if not for the quarantine, how else would we have learned that Bernie Sanders has a Red Hot Chili Peppers poster and a Prince bass drum head hanging up in his home office?

The music memorabilia could be seen in the background as Senator Sanders posed questions during a virtual hearing about COVID-19 on Tuesday. To his left was a framed Red Hot Chili Peppers poster, and to his right hung a bass drum head from Prince’s backing band New Power Generation. It’s worth noting that Bernie previously recruited both bands to play presidential campaign rallies, so these aren’t just your standard wall decorations.

Of course, during his most recent presidential campaign, a number of other bands threw their support behind Sanders. It got to a point where his rallies basically doubled as a musical festival.

On another note, of course Bernie uses the shitty black earbuds you can buy at 7-Eleven for $5.99.

