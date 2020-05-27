Betty White Is “Doing Very Well” and Staying Safe During Coronavirus Pandemic

Betty White, photo by Gus Ruelas

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to stretch on and the number of deaths surpass 100,000, it’s natural to fear for the health of those close to you — and those not so close to you. Betty White celebrated her 98th birthday in January, and fans have been wondering how the veteran actress has been holding up amidst the spread of COVID-19. Thankfully, her representative has passed along a message from White to assure everyone that she’s “doing very well” and is staying safe.

In an email statement to Today, a rep said White is “being very safe during these very trying times.” That means nobody is permitted access to The Golden Girls star except for “those who must” and people who were already a part of her regular day-to-day activities at home. Those lucky enough to get face time with White said her sense of humor is doing better than ever and they “always have laughs.”



From the sound of it, life is pretty slow-paced and idyllic at White’s pad, with a few billed visitors swinging by to say hello outdoors. “Betty has a beautiful backyard with a number of wild animals visiting,” explained the rep. “Two ducks always come by to say hello. They waddle up to her glass door and look in.”

If anything has been made obvious by now, it’s that age has nothing on White. Despite nearing 100 years old, she’s still nabbing coveted rolls in film and TV. Earlier this month, in fact, she signed on to star in a Lifetime Christmas movie as a character who helps would-be Santas prepare for the holidays, reports Entertainment Weekly. Leave it to White to find ways to spread cheer despite nonstop bad news permeating her industry left and right.