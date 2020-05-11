Bill Murray, Guy Fieri, and Their Sons to Compete in Livestream Nacho-Making Contest

Guy Fieri (NBC) and Bill Murray (Heather Kaplan)

By now, everyone is so bored from months of self-quarantining that nothing should come as a surprise anymore. And yet, it’s fair to say nobody expected Food Network’s newest event: a live nacho-building competition between Bill Murray, Guy Fieri, and their sons. The event will raise money for Fieri’s Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, which assists out-of-work restaurant employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

The contest, dubbed “The Nacho Average Showdown”, takes place this Friday, May 15th at 5:00 p.m. ET on the Food Network’s Facebook page. Fieri and Murray will hype up their sons, Hunter Fieri and Homer Murray, while they craft towers of nachos live over the internet. Shaquille O’Neal and Terry Crews will serve as guest judges, and Carla Hall will host. The whole thing is presented by Tostitos, because duh.



As it turns out, Hunter Fieri and Homer Murray are both actual chefs in their own right. The former is a 23-year-old cook who grew up following in his dad’s footsteps and went to college to study hospitality in the food industry. The latter is a 38-year-old restaurant owner and beloved chef in the New York City food scene.

Both Guy Fieri and Bill Murray stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote the event over the weekend. “I’m really happy to be a part of this because, Guy, you’re going to get work off of this,” joked Murray. As if to set expectations, he appeared equal parts goofy and serious: in a cowboy hat, reclining in a wooden seat, raising a glass to toast restaurant workers everywhere. Watch the full segment below.

Considering how busy his schedule is for the rest of the year, Bill Murray deserves to relax with some nachos while quarantined. He’s likely got nonstop interviews lined up to ring in the new Wes Anderson film, The French Dispatch, as well as Ghostbusters: Afterlife, though technically the latter has since been pushed back to 2021.