Bob Dylan

Musicians worldwide have scrapped their touring plans due to the pandemic, and now Bob Dylan is following suit. The legendary troubadour has canceled all of his Summer 2020 tour dates amid concerns over COVID-19.

Part of his “Never Ending Tour”, the US trek was originally supposed to kick off in early June and extend well through mid-July. Dylan’s itinerary included two nights at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, as well as headlining gigs at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and the Forest Hills Stadium in New York City. Fellow folk rockers Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats had been tapped as support.



“In the interest of public health and safety and after many attempts to try and reschedule these shows for a workable timeframe this year, it is with deep regret that we announce the U.S. Bob Dylan shows originally scheduled for June/July are cancelled,” read a tweet from Dylan’s official account.

The tour was to coincide with the release of Rough and Rowdy Ways, Dylan’s first album of entirely new material in eight years. Boasting “I Contain Multitudes” and his first No. 1 single, “Murder Most Foul”, the album is due out June 19th via Columbia Records.

Dylan is part of an ever-growing list of touring acts affected by the outbreak. In recent weeks, everyone from The Rolling Stones and Roger Waters to Bright Eyes and Bikini Kill have postponed or completely axed their 2020 concert plans.

Bob Dylan 2020 Tour Dates:

06/04 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheatre ^

06/06 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Ampitheater ^

06/07 – Aurburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre ^

06/09 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena ^

06/12 – Stateline, NV @ Harvey’s Outdoor Amphitheatre ^

06/13 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^

06/14 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^

06/17 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena ^

06/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^

06/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center ^

06/21 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena ^

06/23 – Albuquerque, NM @ Tingley Arena ^

06/24 – Amarillo, TX @ Amarillo Civic Center ^

06/26 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory ^

06/27 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena ^

06/28 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheatre ^

06/30 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater ^

07/02 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ^

07/03 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^

07/05 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre ^

07/07 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena ^

07/08 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^

07/09 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center ^

07/11 – Essex Junction, VT @ Champlain Valley Exposition – Coca Cola Grandstand ^

07/12 – Bethel Woods, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts ^

^ = w/ Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

