Bob Dylan Announces New Album Rough and Rowdy Ways, Shares “False Prophet”: Stream

The legendary songwriter's first album of entirely new material in eight years

on May 08, 2020, 9:18am
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan has announced the release of his album of entirely new material in eight years. Entitled Rough and Rowdy Ways, the 10-track LP will be available starting June 19th through Columbia Records.

The legendary troubadour previously previewed the album by unveiling “Murder Most Foul”, a 17-minute track about President John F. Kennedy’s assassination, and “I Contain Multitudes”, which takes its name from a Walt Whitman poem. To coincide with today’s announcement, he’s unveiled a third track in “False Prophet”.

Rough and Rowdy Ways will be available in a variety of configurations, including as 2xCD and 2xLP sets. Pre-orders are now ongoing.

Dylan’s last album of original songsTempestcame out in 2012. Since then, he’s recorded several collections of standards, most recently releasing Triplicate in 2017. His Bootleg Series continues to unearth rarities and other unreleased delights, as well, and last fall he shared sessions with Johnny Cash on Travelin’ Thru, 1967-1969: The Bootleg Series Vol. 15.

Rough and Rowdy Ways Artwork:

Bob Dylan - Rough and Rowdy Ways artworkBob Dylan - Rough and Rowdy Ways artwork

 

