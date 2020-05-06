Mr. Show’s Bob Odenkirk and David Cross Reuniting Over Zoom for Charity Event

Bob Odenkirk and David Cross are reuniting for another Mr. Show gig. They’re calling it the Mr. Show Zoomtacular Annual Business Call Event for Charity and all proceeds will go on to benefit LIFT.

The reunion goes down Wednesday, May 13th at 8:00 p.m. EST and 5:00 p.m. PST. Fans can expect a number of familiar faces, specifically Paul F. Tompkins, Scott Aukerman, Tom Kenny, Jill Talley, Jay Johnston, Brian Posehn, Brett Paesel, and John Ennis. There will also be additional music from Eban Schletter.



Tickets are $10 — plus a $2.20 service fee — and you can grab ’em here. To prep, revisit Mr. Show on Hulu and check out Odenkirk and Cross’ last reunion when they teamed up in 2015 for Netflix’s Bob and David.

To get you motivated, revisit one of their best bits below…