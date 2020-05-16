BROCKHAMPTON Share New Songs “M.O.B” and “twisted”: Stream

BROCKHAMPTON, photo by Ben Kaye

BROCKHAMPTON are turning quarantine into a music goldmine. Once again, the boy band have released two new songs, “M.O.B” and “twisted”, following the tracks they dropped last week. Apparently this will be a regular habit.

“M.O.B” and “twisted” follow “N.S.T.” and “things can’t stay the same”, which BROCKHAMPTON dropped last week during a password-protected livestream. Reportedly, BROCKHAMPTON will be releasing new music every Friday for the foreseeable future on private streams via TechnicalDifficulties.Club. However, last week’s songs are no longer available on YouTube, notes Pitchfork, which could potentially mean fans have a limited amount of time in which to stream the music after it’s released.



“M.O.B” opens by sampling the intro to Bunny Sigler’s 1974 song “Shake Your Booty”, as made famous in the modern era by Pusha T’s classic “Numbers on the Board”. From there, BROCKHAMPTON spin circles around a stripped-back loop that builds, adding layers of finger snaps, skittering hi-hat, and slippery bass. It’s a certified banger from the rap group that could easily fit on 2017’s SATURATION.

Meanwhile, “twisted” sounds like BROCKHAMPTON are in full recline mode. Over a blown-out and slowed-down beat, the group turns up alongside Ryan Beatty and Christian Alexander, featured guests on the track. There’s even some diva-esque backing vocals when the chorus segues back into the verses that comes off like Frank Ocean-influenced flexing. Stream both tracks below.

Back in March, Dua Lipa jumped on a remix of “Sugar”. For a while there, it looked like BROCKHAMPTON wanted the GINGER cut to be their biggest single of the year, as they performed it on TV twice and got permission to scsreen its NSFW music video on the big screen in Times Square.