BROCKHAMPTON Share New Tracks “Things Can’t Stay the Same” and “N.S.T.”: Stream

Exuberant hip-hop group BROCKHAMPTON have shared two new songs, “Things Can’t Stay the Same” and “N.S.T.”.

According to reports on Reddit, both tracks were initially premiered during a password-protected livestream late Friday night, and were later uploaded to the group’s YouTube channel. Both cuts are said to be unfinished and unmastered.



While hearkening back to the SATURATION days of banger after banger, both “Things Can’t Stay the Same” and “N.S.T.” offer a little taste of the unusual. The former is built around a chipmunk soul sample of “Trouble Will Find Me” by Amnesty, while the latter features a rare, welcome verse from producer Jabari Manwa. But the tracks have at least one thing in common: a scene-stealing, face-melting performance by Matt Champion. Check out “Things Can’t Stay the Same” and “N.S.T.” and below.

Reportedly, BROCKHAMPTON will be releasing new music every Friday for the foreseeable future on private streams. Access can be gained via TechnicalDifficulties.Club.

In March, Dua Lipa hopped on a remix of the group’s GINGER track “Sugar”.