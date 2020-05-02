Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa Join Dion on “Hymn To Him”: Stream

Dion, Patti Smith, and Bruce Springsteen

Dion is set to return on June 5th with a star-studded new album called Blues With Friends. Across 14 tracks, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is joined by the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Patti Scialfa, Paul Simon, Van Morrison, Jeff Beck, Brian Setzer, Billy Gibbons, Stevie Van Zandt, and more.

The album’s latest single is a reimagining of “Hymn To Him”, which originally appeared on Dion’s 1986 album Velvet and Steel. The new version features vocals from Scialfa and guitar played by Springsteen.



Dion discussed the song’s origins in a statement to Rolling Stone: “I’ve always liked Patti’s voice and I’ve been a fan of hers for quite a while. She has this soulful vibrato thing going on and I heard it in my head when I thought about doing this song. I’ve always had it on my mind because I think a song doesn’t get tired, although the singer might. I just never got that song to where I wanted it to live until now.”

“When Patti was listening in the home studio they have, Bruce heard what she was doing and he thought he’d add a try a little something on guitar,” Dion added. “And it was terrific, what he did add just so much gravitas.

Take a listen below. Pre-orders for Dion’s Blues With Friends are now ongoing.