Bryan Adams Blames “Bat Eating”, “Virus Making Greedy Bastards” For COVID-19

Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams was supposed to kick off a residency at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Monday, but because of the coronavirus, those dates have been delayed indifferently. The “Summer of ’69” songwriter and devout vegan isn’t holding back on who he blames for the crisis.

“Thanks to some fucking bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold,” Adams wrote in an Instagram post on Monday night. “My message to them other than ‘thanks a fucking lot’ is go vegan.”



While other musicians such as Paul McCartney have expressed similar sentiments regarding China’s wet markets, Adams’ tone and word choice has led some to accuse him of racism and xenophobia. It is worth noting that there is no conclusive evidence that COVID-19 originated from a wet market.

Bryan Adams did a racism. pic.twitter.com/GPxmkPnQpn — Alexander Quon (@AlexanderQuon) May 12, 2020

anybody have ‘bryan adams racist meltdown’ in the 2020-is-a-hot-mess pool pic.twitter.com/RiF5Ca1ErC — rax king-lalli-music (@RaxKingIsDead) May 12, 2020

So what you're saying, if I understand correctly, is that all of this has really inconvenienced Bryan Adams? Well, I'm sure all the sick and dying common folks around the world will sympathise with you, for your loss. The struggle is real. For Bryan Adams. — Barney Panofsky's Best Intentions (@mynamesnotgordy) May 12, 2020