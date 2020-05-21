Carly Rae Jepsen Drops Surprise New Album Dedicated (Side B): Stream

Carly Rae Jepsen, photo by Natalie Moore

Surprise! Carly Rae Jepsen has returned with a companion album to her recent full-length, 2019’s Dedicated. Aptly titled Dedicated (Side B), the 12-track LP includes contributions from Jack Antonoff, Dev Hynes, and Ariel Rechtshaid. Stream it below.

“So yes there have been whispers and I’m bad at keeping secrets. Side B for Dedicated is out now babies and I couldn’t be more thrilled to shares these tunes,” Jepsen said in a statement. “I hope it makes yah dance your pants off! Thank you for all the joy you shared with me on this last year of touring. I owe yah one… or like two albums turns out.”



Earlier this year, Jepsen released an anti-Valentine’s Day track called “Let’s Be Friends”.

Dedicated (Side B) Artwork:

Dedicated (Side B) Tracklist:

01. This Love Isn’t Crazy

02. Window

03. Felt This Way

04. Stay Away

05. This Is What They Say

06. Heartbeat

07. Summer Love

08. Fake Mona Lisa

09. Let’s Sort The Whole Thing Out

10. Comeback (feat. Bleachers)

11. Solo

12. Now I Don’t Hate California After All