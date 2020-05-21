Carly Rae Jepsen Drops Surprise New Album Dedicated (Side B): Stream

Surprise! Carly Rae Jepsen has returned with a companion album to her recent full-length, 2019’s Dedicated. Aptly titled Dedicated (Side B), the 12-track LP includes contributions from Jack Antonoff, Dev Hynes, and Ariel Rechtshaid. Stream it below.
“So yes there have been whispers and I’m bad at keeping secrets. Side B for Dedicated is out now babies and I couldn’t be more thrilled to shares these tunes,” Jepsen said in a statement. “I hope it makes yah dance your pants off! Thank you for all the joy you shared with me on this last year of touring. I owe yah one… or like two albums turns out.”
Earlier this year, Jepsen released an anti-Valentine’s Day track called “Let’s Be Friends”.
Dedicated (Side B) Artwork:
Dedicated (Side B) Tracklist:
01. This Love Isn’t Crazy
02. Window
03. Felt This Way
04. Stay Away
05. This Is What They Say
06. Heartbeat
07. Summer Love
08. Fake Mona Lisa
09. Let’s Sort The Whole Thing Out
10. Comeback (feat. Bleachers)
11. Solo
12. Now I Don’t Hate California After All