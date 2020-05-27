Cattle Decapitation’s “2020 Sucks” Face Mask Puts Your Mouth on a Butthole

Cattle Decapitation "2020 Sucks" Face Mask

Cattle Decapitation have captured the “cacophonous dumpster” of a year it’s been so far with a new “2020 Sucks” face mask. What’s more, the “back” side adds to the ridiculousness by placing a butthole against your mouth.

The front of the mask offers a hastily designed collage that features the band’s logo set against a coronavirus sphere alongside images of hand sanitizer, toilet paper, a torn ticket to “Literally All Shows”, Tiger King star Joe Exotic, and a “Karen”. Also included is a picture of televangelist Kenneth Copeland, who recently claimed to have destroyed coronavirus and ended the pandemic.



But wait, there’s more! The mask is two-sided, with the back showing an actual photo of a human butthole. Yes, if you choose to wear the mask as directed, you’ll have to do so with the knowledge that your nose and mouth are pressed against an anus. If you reverse it, you’ll freak out a lot of people at the supermarket or wherever else your socially distant travels take you.

On their Instagram page, Cattle Decapitation offer a full description of the face mask:

Covid-19 contamination… Concert Cancellations… Conceited Cat Killers… Kenneth Copeland… Controversy…. Karen. Concurrently, 2020 has been one cacophonous dumpster fire of Coronavirus created community culpability. Celebrate our species-specific senselessness with this sensationally sublimated Cattle Decapitation “2020 Sucks” face mask. Featuring an assemblage of unfortunate anthropogenic anecdotes anno 2020! An obnoxious array of absurdity with a reverse side that features abominable assholery for your anterior aperture.

The mask ships June 15th and is currently available for pre-order via IndieMerchStore. If you’re looking for a PG-13 edition, you’re out of luck. As noted on the merch site, “Due to Covid-19, a one-sided, (butthole-less), version is unavailable.” Also, unlike the image above, the actual “back” side is not censored.

While 2020 may suck, 2019 was a stellar year for Cattle Decapitation. The veteran deathgrind band released one of the best metal albums of the year with their eighth studio LP, Death Atlas.

