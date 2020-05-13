CHAI Are Feeling “Ready Cheeky Pretty” on New Single: Stream

CHAI

Japanese four-piece CHAI make music to put the notion of kawaii to the test. Instead of letting the term feel limiting, they pushed it to be more inclusive, transforming Japan’s kitschy culture into one that emphasizes acceptance and personality. With two albums under their belt, 2017’s Pink and 2019’s Punk, CHAI are ready to keep that positivity rolling with a new single called “Ready Cheeky Pretty” and an accompanying music video.

“Ready Cheeky Pretty” continues CHAI’s exploration of neo-kawaii by promoting self-love and finding confidence from within. Armed with their usual hybrid of uptempo percussion and peppy synth, CHAI sound like they’re ready to march onto a football field and preach their uplifting message to a packed stadium. Given their infectious enthusiasm and onstage cheer, it’s easy to imagine them doing so while listening to the track.



“KEEP IT REAL! Go back to the real you! It’s all about moving forward and living by instinct! To go forward with the voice of your heart!” the band said in a press release. “Nothing symbolizes this more for us than the carefree nature, strength, and purity of a monkey. We pay homage to this in Ready Cheeky Pretty because we feel that animals have the ability to be REAL more than humans.”

In the song’s music video, co-directed by YUUKI and Hideto Hotta, all four members of the band can be seen dancing to the song through a digital drawing. CHAI groove atop stacks of fruit and on the wings of an airplane. They bust out moves while their faces are superimposed over painted flowers and cartoon monkeys. Throughout it all, they’re beaming, even when they march into a hand-painted sunset. Watch it below.