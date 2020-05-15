Charli XCX, photo via Instagram/@charli_xcx

Back in April when it became clear that the coronavirus lockdown wasn’t ending anytime soon, Charli XCX made her fans a promise. She told them she would be writing and recording an album entirely from quarantine, and she’d not only be documenting the whole thing on social media, but asking for followers’ input. The British pop star has made good on her goal, and today has released How I’m Feeling Now for all to enoy.

Charli produced the follow-up to last year’s Charli with remote assistance from PC Music leader A. G. Cook and BJ Burton (Bon Iver), as well as contributions from 100 gecs member Dylan Brady, Dijon, Danny L Harle, and Palmistry. She also relied on her Angels (her name for her fans), asking them to vote on artwork, submit footage for tracks’ videos, and other creative aspects of the project.



As previews of the album, Charli released the tracks “Forever”, “Claws”, “I Finally Understand”. Listen to the full thing below.

How I’m Feeling Now Artwork:

How I’m Feeling Now Tracklist:

01. Pink Diamond

02. Forever

03. Claws

04. 7 Years

05. Detonate

06. Enemy

07. I Finally Understand

08. C2.0

09. Party 4 U

10. Anthems

11. Visions