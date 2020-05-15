Back in April when it became clear that the coronavirus lockdown wasn’t ending anytime soon, Charli XCX made her fans a promise. She told them she would be writing and recording an album entirely from quarantine, and she’d not only be documenting the whole thing on social media, but asking for followers’ input. The British pop star has made good on her goal, and today has released How I’m Feeling Now for all to enoy.
Charli produced the follow-up to last year’s Charli with remote assistance from PC Music leader A. G. Cook and BJ Burton (Bon Iver), as well as contributions from 100 gecs member Dylan Brady, Dijon, Danny L Harle, and Palmistry. She also relied on her Angels (her name for her fans), asking them to vote on artwork, submit footage for tracks’ videos, and other creative aspects of the project.
As previews of the album, Charli released the tracks “Forever”, “Claws”, “I Finally Understand”. Listen to the full thing below.
How I’m Feeling Now Artwork:
How I’m Feeling Now Tracklist:
01. Pink Diamond
02. Forever
03. Claws
04. 7 Years
05. Detonate
06. Enemy
07. I Finally Understand
08. C2.0
09. Party 4 U
10. Anthems
11. Visions