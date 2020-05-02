Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans

The Avengers cast is planning a reunion. On Friday, Chris Evans joined Instagram to announce that he’s bringing the original six Avengers — Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, and Jeremy Renner — together again for a virtual charity hangout. Best of all, lucky fans can join in on the fun.

It all started when Chris Pratt was tapped for the #ALLINCHALLENGE, where celebrities raise money for charity through special experiences or events, and tagged Chris Evans to go next. Pratt offered a visit to the set of Jurassic World: Dominion, so Evans decided to step it up by reuniting the Avengers and inviting select fans to join them in a group hangout playing board games, answering questions, and whatever else their heart may desire.



“Now I saw what [Chris] Pratt is offering. I can’t compete with that. I can’t get you eaten by a dinosaur, but here’s what I can offer: A virtual hangout with me and five of my closest friends named Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, and Jeremy Renner,” he said in the Instagram video. “We can do a private Q&A. You can ask us anything! We’ll spill the beans, and then maybe some games? I would recommend Scattergories. I’ve been getting pretty good at it, been doing a lot of that lately, but we can figure that out.”

Fans can enter for the chance to hang with their favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe crew by donating at the All-In Challenge website. All proceeds will benefit various organizations that feed people in need during the coronavirus pandemic. Winners will be chosen randomly, not by how much they choose to donate, though the more you donate the more entries you receive.

It doesn’t matter if you saw the original Avengers when it hit theaters in 2012 or if your introduction to the cast was through Avengers: Endgame last year. Meeting the group is a big deal no matter what because they helped create some of the best comic book movies of the decade, the highest grossing film of all time, and a superhero narrative that even brought its own lead actor to tears. So yeah, talk about a worthwhile reunion.

Find Evans’ posts announcing the news below.