Christine and the Queens Covers Neil Young’s “Heart of Gold”: Watch

Christine and the Queens

Christine and the Queens has returned with yet another excellent quarantine cover, and this time it’s a gorgeous chamber pop take on Neil Young’s “Heart of Gold”.

As she’s done for previous covers, Chris has recorded her own harmonies. The backing track is simple and unafraid of silence, allowing synth chords to trail off like a musical ellipses, with occasional sharp bass-and-drum punctuation marks. While other artists seem to toss off covers as a way to pass the time, Christine and the Queens imbues each one with personal touches, lavishing the same care and craft on other people’s songs as she does on her own. Check out “Heart of Gold” below.



So far during the pandemic, she’s taken on The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” and released a special 04/20 version of Travis Scott’s “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”. In April, she participated in Lady Gaga’s One World: Together at Home concert, and last Friday she joined Mark Ronson’s epic “Love Lockdown” livestream.