Christine and the Queens Sings “People, I’ve been sad” on Colbert: Watch

Christine and the Queens on A Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Christine and the Queens has spent the global lockdown perfecting the art of the intimate at-home performance. Last night, she showcased all she’s learned by singing “People, I’ve been sad” on Colbert.

Perched on a windowsill in her Paris abode, Chris sang the track off the La Vita Nuova EP while golden-hour light cracked through the clouds on the other side of the glass. Even sitting still, her foot propped up against the frame, she proved to be one of the most emotive and graceful artists working in pop. Watch the replay below.



If Christine and the Queens seems particularly comfortable with these sort of isolated performances, it’s likely because she’s been regularly delivering livestream performances for fans. Included in the streams have been covers of The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights”, Travis Scott’s “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”, and Neil Young’s “Heart of Gold”.

Back in February, she dropped the La Vita Nuova EP and it’s accompanying short film of the same name.