Cloud Nothings’ Dylan Baldi and Jayson Gerycz Release Freeform Jazz Album Blessed Repair: Stream

Baldi/Gerycz Duo, photo by Nicolas Alvarado

If the last few months have proven anything, it’s that this world is endlessly unpredictable. Case in point, no one could have expected Dylan Baldi and Jayson Gerycz of Cloud Nothings to come out of nowhere and drop a freeform jazz album. But here we are, with the bandmates forming the Baldi/Gerycz Duo and surprise releasing a new album called Blessed Repair.

The 44-minute, five-track collection finds Cloud Nothings’ guitarist/singer Baldi playing saxophone and drummer Gerycz experimenting with new techniques on his kit. Unlike their work with their post-indie band, the duo’s new project finds them recording completely off the cuff.



“Cloud Nothings is very much about fully written and composed songs, which take lots and lots of work,” Baldi said in a statement. “I can spend days working on one little part of a Cloud Nothings song. This record is very freeform, and we barely even talked about what we wanted to do. We just played.”

Blessed Repair is available via Carpark Records and Bandcamp, and you can stream the full thing below. If you’re just looking for a taste of what the Baldi/Gerycz Duo are working with, you can also watch the video for the album singe “Street Mantra”.

Cloud Nothings’ most recent full-length, Last Building Burning, came out in 2018.

Blessed Repair Artwork:

Blessed Repair Tracklist:

01. Street Mantra

02. Phonetic Tramsway, Pt. 1

03. Spectral Light Whirl

04. Phonetic Tramsway, Pt. 2

05. Cedar Blue