Coachella Likely Postponed Until 2021: Report

Coachella 2019, photo by Debi Del Grande

Coachella was one of the early victims of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the festival was forced to postpone its annual April event. Organizers had initially hoped to staged Coachella in the fall, but with large-scale events seemingly prohibited for the foreseeable future, those plans have now shifted to 2021.

According to Bloomberg, Coachella is in the process of rescheduling its 2020 festival for 2021. Festival organizers at Goldenvoice have already reached out to a number of artists scheduled to play this year’s Coachella to gauge their availability for next April, Bloomberg adds. It’s also worth noting that not every performer on the 2020 lineup has been asked to play next year.



The original Coachella lineup featured Rage Against the Machine, Frank Ocean, and Travis Scott, in addition to Lana Del Rey, Thom Yorke, FKA twigs, Danny Elfman, Lil Uzi Vert, and Run the Jewels, among many others.

Before a formal announcement is made, Goldenvoice needs to settle financial and insurance issues, Bloomberg notes. As it stands now, the plan is to allow 2020 ticket-holders to transfer their tickets to 2021.

We’ve reached to Coachella representatives for more information.