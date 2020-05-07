Community (NBC)

Start wrapping up that binge watch of Community on Netflix. According to Variety, the entire cast — yes, that includes Donald Glover — are reuniting for a virtual table read and Q&A to raise money for COVID-19 charities.

The event goes down on Monday, May 18th at 5 p.m. EDT via Sony Pictures TV’s Community YouTube page. Fans will be able to submit their questions on social media using #AskCommunity and tag @CommunityTV.



In addition to Glover, who left the series in Season 5, the event will include Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Jim Rash, Ken Jeong, and series creator Dan Harmon. Sorry, Pierce.

Yes, Chevy Chase won’t need to be involved since they’ll be reading Season 5 episode “Cooperative Polygraphy”, which revolves around the funeral of Pierce Hawthorne and takes place primarily in the library. Of course, Chase famously rubbed several of his former cast mates the wrong way: Glover, in particular, accused Chase of making racist jokes while on set.

For fans, this reunion will only add more fuel to the fire of a reunion. After all, the next logical step — at least according to Abed — is a movie, and this should give Sony all the necessary data to make things happen.

It’s perfect timing, too, seeing how the series is hotter than ever now that it’s on Netflix. That popularity isn’t lost on the cast and crew as McHale recently told Variety: “There’s way more rumblings than there used to be. I think with the renewed interest, and I know the cast is interested, that it could happen.”

Cool, cool, cool.