Corey Feldman Achieves First Billboard Top 20 Hit

The song was written in tribute to Feldman's friend Corey Haim

on May 04, 2020, 8:27am
Corey Feldman now has a Top 20 hit to his name.

“U R Free”, a song appearing in Feldman’s new documentary (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys, recently cracked the Top 20 on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary Chart. Feldman wrote the song in tribute to his friend Corey Haim.

Released back in March, (My) Truth details Feldman’s and Haim’s alleged sexual abuse by prominent figures in Hollywood including Charlie Sheen. (Sheen has publicly denied the allegations.)

Last week, Feldman appeared as part of an online reunion of The Goonies cast and crew alongside Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Steven Spielberg, Richard Donner, and more.

