Dave Grohl Says Foo Fighters’ New Album Is Their Version of David Bowie’s Let’s Dance

Foo Fighters, photo by Philip Cosores

Whenever this pandemic finally comes to an end, Foo Fighters’ fans have a lot to look forward to. Not only is the band planning to hit the road in celebration of their 25th anniversary, but a new album is in the can and ready to be released.

This week, Dave joined his mother, Virgina Grohl, for a Mother’s Day-themed interview with Los Angeles’ ALT 98.7 FM. They primarily spoke about Virginia’s recent book, From Cradle to Stage, in which she interviews fellow mothers of famous rock stars. Virginia also revealed that she and her son are working on a docu-series inspired by the book.



Toward the end of the interview, however, mom and son discussed how they were spending their time in quarantine. Dave noted that he was supposed to be out on tour right now, and was bummed to have postponed the dates because he was really “excited to go out and play” Foo Fighters’ new album.

“The record is so good, we’re so excited for people to hear it, we’re so excited to go out and play it,” Grohl remarked. From there, he offered fans a brief preview of what they can expect to hear once the album finally does see the light of day.

“It’s filled with anthemic, huge, sing-along rock songs. It’s kind of like a dance record, but not an EDM, disco, modern dance record. It’s got groove,” Grohl explained. “To me, it’s our David Bowie’s Let’s Dance record. That’s what we wanted to make, we wanted to make this really up, fun record.”

The as-yet-untitled LP will mark Foo Fighters’ tenth album to date and the follow-up to 2017’s Concrete and Gold.

Aside from spending time with his family, Grohl has passed quarantine by posting real-life tales to his recently launched True Short Stories Instagram. In the latest entry, Grohl recounted the time he reached out to Bowie with an offer to collaborate, only to be politely told to “fuck off.”