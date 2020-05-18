David Arquette Returning for Scream Reboot

Scream 4 (Dimension Films)

Sheriff Dewey Riley will escape the clutches of death yet again. Well, hopefully. According to Deadline, David Arquette has signed on to reprise his iconic role in the forthcoming Scream reboot from Radio Silence and Spyglass Media Group.

“I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my Scream family, old and new,” Arquette shared. “Scream has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honoring Wes Craven’s legacy.”



Arquette starred in all four of the Scream films, clumsily surviving each one. Will his luck carry over for a fifth go-around? We’ll have to wait and see. However, he won’t be the only familiar face answering horror trivia and running for their lives. Reports suggest that several other original cast members are being sought after — including Neve Campbell.

As previously reported, Ready or Not filmmakers Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will direct the fourth sequel. They’ll be working from a screenplay by James Vanderbilt (Zodiac) and Guy Busick (Ready or Not). Even better, the original film’s screenwriter Kevin Williamson will serve as executive producer.

“I’m excited to reteam with David and work with Jamie, Guy and Radio Silence on the next Scream,” said Williamson in a statement. “Their take on the movie is both original, inventive and honors Wes’ legacy in a wonderful way. Ready or Not was my favorite horror film of last year and I can’t wait to see what their amazing talents bring to the Scream universe. I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

“It’s impossible to fully express how much Wes Craven’s work and the Scream movies in particular mean to us as fans and have influenced us as storytellers,” Radio Silence followed. “Kevin Williamson’s incredible stories have entertained and inspired us for decades and we’re insanely honored to have the opportunity to be a part of the cinematic world Wes and Kevin so brilliantly created together. Jamie and Guy’s amazing script does that legacy justice and we’re so excited to bring the next chapter of Scream to life.”

Here’s hoping they find a way to bring back Timothy Olyphant. All joking aside, we’re really stoked to see this franchise return, and with Williamson around, we can at least expect some order and less fan fiction. We’ll see how it all shakes up in the months ahead as production won’t start until the world allows it. In the meantime, revisit the original with The Horror Virgin below.

