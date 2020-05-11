David Gilmour Covers Syd Barrett Songs in Quarantine: Watch

David Gilmour covers Syd Barrett

During quarantine, David Gilmour, his wife Polly Samson, and their family have gathered for a weekly “Von Trapped Family” livestream. Originally set up to promote Samson’s new book Theater for Dreamers, the livestreams have evolved to become a sort-of virtual hangout during which the family sings songs, reads poetry, answers fan-submitted questions, and drinks wine.

During the latest episode, Gilmour covered two songs composed by former Pink Floyd bandmate Syd Barrett: “Octopus” and “Dominoes”. Gilmour also shared some personal andecdotes about Barrett and their time working together, in addition to revealing that he was asked to proofread a forthcoming book of Barrett’s lyrics.



Watch video of the livestream below. Gilmour’s covers of “Octopus” and “Dominoes” can be heard at the timestamps 17:35 and 32:50, respectively.

A previous edition of the “Von Trapped Family” livestream saw Gilmour cover songs by Leonard Cohen. Meanwhile, his old band Pink Floyd has been streaming classic concerts on YouTube every Friday.