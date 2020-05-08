David Gilmour Streaming Live At Pompeii Concert Film on YouTube: Watch

David Gilmour's Live at Pompeii

It’s Friday, which means there’s a new classic Pink Floyd concert streaming for free on YouTube. This week’s installment, however, doesn’t focus on the band itself, but rather founding member David Gilmour.

Back in 2016, 45 years after Pink Floyd’s filmed their famed Live at Pompeii film, Gilmour returned to the Italian amphitheater for his own solo concert. Over the course of two nights, Gilmour treated fans to a career-spanning set that included both Pink Floyd classics and material from his own solo catalog. Of particular note was a rare performance of The Dark Side of the Moon cut “The Great Gig in the Sky” as well as “One of These Days”, which was performed by Pink Floyd during their first go-around in Pompeii.



A concert film capturing Gilmour’s performance was released in 2017, and for the next week, fans can stream it for free on the band’s YouTube channel. Tune in below.

Setlist:

5 A.M.

Rattle That Lock

Faces of Stone

What Do You Want from Me

The Blue

The Great Gig In the Sky

A Boat Lies Waiting

Wish You Were Here

Money

In Any Tongue

High Hopes

One of These Days

Shine On You Crazy Diamond

Fat Old Sun

Coming Back to Life

On an Island

Today

Sorrow

Run Like Hell

Time / Breathe (Reprise)

Comfortably Numb

Beauty (closing credits) (studio recording)