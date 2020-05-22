Menu
Deb Never Surprise Releases New Benefit EP Intermission: Stream

Recorded in quarantine, the eight-track effort benefits Direct Relief to provide PPE to frontline workers

by
on May 22, 2020, 11:20am
0 comments
deb never surprise ep intermission stream
Deb Never

It’s the era of the quarantine album, and Deb Never has added her voice to the chorus. The Spokane native has shared a surprise new benefit EP, Intermission, recorded entirely during isolation.

The eight-track effort features sparse instrumentations — largely just Never herself on guitar — though production assistance from Michael Percy, Shlohmo, Nedarb, Hoskins, D33J, and Clayjay give the songs a rich bedroom feel. Lyrically, the collection captures much of the milieu of these strange times, touching on “solitude, post-apocalyptic metaphors, and an overall longing for simplicity.”

Available for purchase via Bandcamp, proceeds from Intermission will go to Direct Relief, an organization providing PPE and other essential supplies to workers on the frontlines of the pandemic. The choice of charity has special meaning to Deb Never, as her older sister works as a nurse in Seattle.

Accompanying the EP is a wistful music video for the track “Our Song”. Watch the clip beneath the full album stream below.

 

Intermission Artwork:

deb never intermission ep artworkIntermission Tracklist:
01. blue room
02. dangerous
03. last train
04. our song
05. april mud
06. in my head (interlude)
07. end of the world
08. not okay

No comments