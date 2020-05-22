Deb Never

It’s the era of the quarantine album, and Deb Never has added her voice to the chorus. The Spokane native has shared a surprise new benefit EP, Intermission, recorded entirely during isolation.

The eight-track effort features sparse instrumentations — largely just Never herself on guitar — though production assistance from Michael Percy, Shlohmo, Nedarb, Hoskins, D33J, and Clayjay give the songs a rich bedroom feel. Lyrically, the collection captures much of the milieu of these strange times, touching on “solitude, post-apocalyptic metaphors, and an overall longing for simplicity.”



Available for purchase via Bandcamp, proceeds from Intermission will go to Direct Relief, an organization providing PPE and other essential supplies to workers on the frontlines of the pandemic. The choice of charity has special meaning to Deb Never, as her older sister works as a nurse in Seattle.

Accompanying the EP is a wistful music video for the track “Our Song”. Watch the clip beneath the full album stream below.

Intermission Artwork:

Intermission Tracklist:

01. blue room

02. dangerous

03. last train

04. our song

05. april mud

06. in my head (interlude)

07. end of the world

08. not okay