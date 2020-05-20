Deftones Postpone Summer Tour with Gojira and Poppy Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Deftones, photo by Debi Del Grande

Fans holding out hope that Deftones might still tour North America in 2020 will have to wait until next year to see the alt-metal veterans. The band has officially postponed its summer tour with Gojira and Poppy due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but plans to announce rescheduled dates for 2021.

The news of the postponement comes as no surprise, as singer Chino Moreno recently told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that “it’s not looking like we’re going to be able to get out there this summer.” In that same interview, Moreno revealed that Deftones had originally planned to deliver a new album to their fans this summer, but now the release date is “something that we’re going to have to figure out.”



The tour was slated to run from July 27th in Portland, Oregon, through September 5th in Denver, Colorado. The band issued the following statement on their social media pages:

“Due to the current regulations, and uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, we must reschedule our North American summer tour dates with special guests, Gojira and Poppy. We’re currently rescheduling the dates for 2021, and you’ll be the first to know once they are confirmed. All tickets will be honored or refunded upon our next announcement regarding the tour … Thank you for your understanding, and patience. Please stay safe.”

Deftones were also set to tour Europe this June and July, but added in the statement, “Regarding our European dates, an update will be coming very soon as well. update will be coming very soon as well.”

A few weeks back, Deftones offered a very brief tease of a new guitar riff, presumably destined for the new album, as shared by drummer Abe Cunningham during an Instagram live session. Once it does arrive, the LP will mark the follow-up to 2016’s Gore.

In the meantime, Deftones have launched a Twitch channel in which the band members have been holding regular DJ sessions.