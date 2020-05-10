Denzel Curry

Denzel Curry has unleashed a new freestyle, “I’m Just Sayin Tho”, featuring Atlanta MC Tommy Swisher. In a statement on YouTube, he wrote he was releasing the track now, “because we need music and happiness at a time like this.”

Here, Curry borrows a track produced by The Olympicks, which had previously appeared on the Rick Ross rarity “Bust Back”. But while Ross used the epic strings as an excuse to stunt, Curry’s verse is more relatable. He starts with the words “2020 vision”, and then uses it to look backwards: to That’s So Raven, Mr. Miyagi, and the Rugrats. But while he plans to skip a visit to Dr. Lipschitz, his childhood comes loaded with trauma. “Try to keep the balance, be honorable and sadistic/ Lost a lot of homies, but in my dreams they revisit.” Check out “I’m Just Sayin Tho” below.



It’s been a busy year for Denzel Curry, who just keeps dropping new music. A few days ago, Curry hopped on JPEGMAFIA’s “BALD! REMIX”, and earlier this year he released 13LOOD 1N + 13LOOD OUT before teaming up with Kenny Beats for UNLOCKED. That latter project was so successful it’s now been adapted into a comic book.