Denzel Washington Comes to Aid of Homeless Man

Denzel Washington assists homeless man

Denzel Washington assisted a homeless man in distress in Los Angeles on Thursday.

According to TMZ, Washington pulled over to assist a man who was in “some peril with oncoming traffic.” The 65-year-old actor was able to comfort the man and “brought him to safety on the sidewalk.” Even after police arrived, Washington remained by the man’s side and brought him food and a drink. Watch footage of the incident below.



Washington recently signed on to star opposite Frances McDormand in Joel Coen’s Macbeth adaptation. Meanwhile, his son John David Washington will star in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, which received a brand new trailer last night.