Artemis Fowl (Disney Plus)

Each month, Consequence of Sound rounds up a full list of new TV and film titles coming to Disney Plus. June 2020 is no exception and should add some much-needed Mouse House whimsy to your living room.

The big addition is the worldwide premiere of Artemis Fowl. Directed by Kenneth Branagh and based on the 2001 novel-of-the-same-name, the film was originally intended for theaters before the world turned upside down.



Viewers may also be intrigued to see the season finales for both Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian and Be Our Chef. Meanwhile, nostalgics should find solace in revisiting both Schoolhouse Rock and Muppet Babies.

Check out the entire list below. However, if you’re looking for more adult selections, you can check out what’s going down at Netflix and keep a look out for our guides on what’s heading to Hulu and Amazon.

What’s Coming

Available June 5th

Alaska’s Grizzly Gauntlet (S1)

America’s Greatest Animals

Chasing the Equinox

Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things (S1-2)

Secrets of Wild India (S1)

The Greeks (s1)

Weird but True! (S1-2)

Wild Hawaii (S1)

Women of Impact: Changing the World

Disney Plus Originals

Be Our Chef – Episode 111 – “The Spectacular”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – Episode 106 – “Visualization”

Disney Family Sundays – Episode 131 – “101 Dalmatians: Onesie”

One Day At Disney – Episode 127 – “George Montano: Plasterer”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Episode 104 – “Disaster Rescue Dogs & A Dog Mayor”

Disney Insider – Episode 106 – “Artemis Adventure, Taste of Disney, Runaway Railway”

Available June 12th

Mighty Med (S1-2)

The Liberty Story

The Story of the Animated Drawing

Walt & El Grupo

Disney Plus Originals

Artemis Fowl

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Episode 105 – “The Surfing Corgi & Bee Dogs”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – Episode 107 – “Score”

Disney Family Sundays – Episode 132 – “Winnie the Pooh: Bag Toss”

One Day At Disney – Episode 128 – “Scot Drake: Imagineering Creative”

Available June 19th

101 Dalmatians (1997) (S1)

Big Sur: Wild California

Muppet Babies Play Date (S1)

Schoolhouse Rock (S1)

Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy

Disney Plus Originals

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – Episode 108 – “Connections”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Episode 106 – “Stunt Dogs & Water Rescue Dogs”

Disney Family Sundays – Episode 133 – “Monsters, Inc. Water Bottles”

One Day At Disney – Episode 129 – “Candice Valdez: Radio Disney Host”

Available June 26th

Man in Space

Mars and Beyond

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief

Raven’s Home (S3)

Tarzan

Tarzan II

Disney Plus Originals

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Episode 107 – “Detective Dogs & Truffle Hunting Dogs”

What’s coming to the other streaming services in June 2020:

What’s Coming to Netflix