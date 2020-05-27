Disney World to Reopen in July with Reduced Capacity, Increased Safety Measures

Disney World, photo by Park Troopers on Unsplash

Disney World’s Orlando theme parks and resorts are set to reopen in mid-July, albeit at a reduced capacity and with increased safety measures.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney formally presented its plan for re-opening to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force on Wednesday. As it stands now, the plan is for a phased re-opening, beginning with Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom on July 11th. The rest of the park — including Epcot — will be accessible beginning July 15th.



Even then, however, Disney World will reopen at a lower capacity to ensure ample room for social distancing. Additionally, guests will be required to wear face masks at all times and have their temperature checked upon entering the park. Hand sanitizer stations will be readily available, and “cast members will also vigorously help maintain social distancing within the theme park,” THR adds.

There will be also be no parades, firework shows, character meet and greets, or any other events that could draw a large gathering.

Disney World has been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Other Orlando-based theme parks, including Universal Studios and SeaWorld, are also expected to reopen in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Disneyland in Anaheim, California remains closed for the foreseeable future.

