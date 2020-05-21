Doja Cat Pounces on Remix of The Weeknd’s “In Your Eyes”: Stream

The Weeknd, photo by Duncan Loudon, and Doja Cat

Doja Cat has learned the power of the remix, especially after “Say So” featuring Nicki Minaj became each woman’s first number one hit. Now she’s teamed up with Canadian megastar The Weeknd, pouncing on a new remix of his After Hours track “In Your Eyes”.

She feels right at home in The Weeknd’s tripped-out pop landscape, where the melodies are intoxicating and the artists have been over-served. She begins her verse in tears over her love, even though the rest of the lyrics imply that the relationship is going well. “I can’t stop staring at you” she sings, before spitting raps. “It’s like I forgot that staring is rude/



And that’s what five shots could turn me into.” Check out “In Your Eyes (Remix)” below.

In March, The Weeknd shared a deluxe edition of After Hours featuring remixes by Lil Uzi Vert, Chromatics, and more. His “After Hours Tour”, once planned for this summer, has been rescheduled for 2021. In the meantime he recently co-wrote an episode of American Dad, where he performed the hilarious song “I’m a Virgin”.

Earlier this year, Doja Cat contributed “Boss Bitch” to the Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey soundtrack.