Dropkick Murphys to Play Audience-Less Concert From Fenway Park With Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen (Ben Kaye) and Dropkick Murphys (Debi Del Grande)

In the early days of COVID-19, Dropkick Murphys were one of the first bands to stage a digital concert, as they streamed their annual St. Patrick’s Day concert live online. The webcast drew an audience of more than 13 million viewers and raised over $60,000 for the Boston Resiliency Fund, a nonprofit that provides essential services to Boston residents—including first responders and critical care providers — amid the pandemic. Now, the Boston punks have announced a second livestream performance that should prove even more massive. That’s because not only will they be playing live from Fenway Park, they’ll be joined via video by Bruce Springsteen.

The digital concert, aptly called Streaming Outta Fenway, will go down Friday, May 29th at 6:00 p.m. EDT. Dropkick Murphys themselves will appear live from an empty Fenway Park, marking “the first — and possibly only — time that a band plays on the baseball diamond.” As a press release notes, “the infield dirt is considered ‘sacred ground’ to baseball fans, but with the baseball season on hold because of COVID-19, an exception has been made for the beloved Boston band.” The event also marks the first music performance without an in-person audience at a major U.S. arena, stadium or ballpark.



After playing one of their own songs, Dropkick will be joined remotely by Springsteen for a collaborative performance of The Boss’ music. Springsteen previously made history at Fenway Park back in 2003 when he became the first musician to perform a ballpark-wide concert at the hallowed venue.

During the livestream, viewers will be encouraged to donate to three charities: the Boston Resiliency Fund, Feeding America, and Habitat for Humanity, Greater Boston.

Revisit Dropkick and Springsteen’s previous onstage performance back in 2011: