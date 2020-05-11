Electric Daisy Carnival Announces Virtual Rave-A-Thon

Electric Daisy Carnival

EDM mega fest Electric Daisy Carnival has announced a new Virtual Rave-A-Thon. This livestream will take place May 15th, 16th, and 17th, with donations benefitting coronavirus relief charities.

Across two “stages”, or unique Twitch and YouTube channels, the Virtual Rave-A-Thon will see performances from Afrojack, David Guetta, Flosstradamus, Kaskade, TOKiMONSTA, Zeds Dead, and more. EDC founder Pasquale Rotella will be hosting the event, as well as conducting interviews and interacting with fans at home.



Other acts will include 12th Planet, AC Slater, ARMNHMR, ATLiens, Benny Benassi, Boombox Cartel, Borgore, Chris Lorenzo, Claude VonStroke, Deorro, Dombresky, Don Diablo, Duke Dumont, Ekali, Headhunterz, i_o, JSTJR, K?D, KSHMR, Lee Foss, Malaa, NGHTMRE b2b Ghastly, Nicole Moudaber, Oliver Heldens, Seven Lions, Sidepiece, Subtronics, Svdden Death Presents VOYD, Tchami, Valentino Khan, Vini Vici, Wax Motif, Whethan, Yellow Claw, Z-Trip, and Zhu.

Insomniac has partnered with charitable organization In Place of War to promote Rave Recovery, a relief fund created specifically for dance music fans impacted by the COVID-19 health crisis. Donations can be made now at the Rave Relief website, or via links during the Twitch and YouTube livestreams.

In a statement, Rotella explained why he wanted to create Rave Relief.

“Looking out for one another and giving back have been cornerstones of rave culture since people first set foot on the dancefloor. With so many people experiencing hardships brought on by COVID-19, those principles are more important than ever. Even though we’re isolated, no one should feel alone. Rave Recovery was created to support fans within our dance music community who need assistance—and hopefully inspire others to reach out, connect, and give back.”

The Las Vegas edition of the Electric Daisy Carnival has been rescheduled for October 2nd-4th. In the meantime, past Rave-A-Thons can be viewed at the Insomnia Events YouTube channel.