Erykah Badu and Jill Scott Will Face Off in the Next Online “Verzuz Battle”

Jill Scott, photo by Stephan Stacey, and Erykah Badu, photo by Philip Cosores

Erykah Badu and Jill Scott are the next artists set to face off in an Instagram live “Verzuz Battle”. The iconic singer-songwriters will DJ their own songs on Saturday, May 9th, at 7 pm ET.

The popular quarantine music series was started by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, and has included face-offs between Teddy Riley and Babyface, RZA and DJ Premier, Hit-Boy and Boi-1da, and the recently postponed matchup between Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia. Timbaland and Mr. Beatz announced the newest bout in coordinated Instagram statements, with Swizz writing, “It’s time for the Queens to represent🙌🏽.”



Johntá Austin, who had previously been slaughtered competed in a battle against Ne-Yo, left a comment that summed up the national mood: “Wine will be poured. Incense will be burned. Music will be heard. Love will be made.” Tune in to Instagram a week from tomorrow, if for no other reason than to see who plays their own particular version of The Roots’ “You Got Me” first.

Erykah Badu may be a slight favorite for non-musical reasons, as she’s recently been a fixture on quarantine livestreams. Tomorrow, May 2nd, she’ll participate in the Remote Utopias fundraiser. If you are the kind of person who likes to combine music and olfactory stimulation, it’s worth noting that last February Badu released a new perfume that smells like her vagina.