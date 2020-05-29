Faith No More (photo by Jimmy Hubbard), Korn (photo by Dean Karr)

Faith No More and Korn have officially canceled their co-headlining U.S. tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The outing would have marked Faith No More’s first US tour in five years.

The late-summer tour was scheduled to kick off August 7th in Denver, and run through a September 17th show in Maryland Heights, Missouri. Daron Malakian’s Scars on Broadway, Helmet, Spotlights, and ’68 were set to support various dates.



The tour is being outright canceled, and will not be postponed or rescheduled. A statement from Faith No More’s Facebook reads, “The Faith No More & Korn Summer Tour will unfortunately no longer be taking place. It is with heavy hearts that we came to this decision out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our fans, crew, and fellow artists.”

The statement continues, “Ticket holders will be emailed directly with their refund options, including a full refund, or you can request a 150% credit at Live Nation venues + they will donate the number of tickets you originally purchased to healthcare workers on the front lines. For more details, please visit livenation.com/refund. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Separately, Faith No More and Korn each called off their 2020 European tours, but both of those outings have been rescheduled for 2021. Faith No More will kick off their European run in June 2021, while Korn will embark on their European jaunt in late May of next year. Additionally, the two bands will still join System of a Down for a pair of L.A. shows in May 2021, after those gigs were also postponed.

In the meantime, Faith No More members have been keeping busy with new projects and collaborations. Keyboardist Roddy Bottum launched the new band Man on Man, releasing the single “Daddy”. And singer Mike Patton recently joined Anthrax members to perform “Speak Spanish or Die”, a quarantine rendition of Stormtroopers of Death’s “Speak English or Die”.

See the full list of canceled U.S. tour dates below.