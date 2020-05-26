Faith No More, photo by Jimmy Hubbard

Faith No More were due to embark on a European tour this summer, their first such outing in four years. However, due to the ongoing outbreak, the band has rescheduled all of those dates for 2021.

The new itinerary sees their overseas concerts pushed back almost exactly 12 months. Now set for June and July 2021, these gigs include Berlin, Oslo, Amsterdam, and two-night stints in both London and Manchester.



All currently held tickets will remain valid for next year, and refunds will also be available upon request. According to a statement, an announcement regarding Faith No More’s imminent North American tour with Korn, set to launch this August, is forthcoming.

Last week, it was announced that Faith No More’s shows with System of a Down and Korn, previously marked for this month, are now taking place next May.

In related news, Mike Patton and the rest of Faith No More have launched a fundraiser for their touring crew. The campaign includes limited-edition merchandise, such as t-shirts and autographed vinyl. Find more information here.

Below, revisit Mike Patton’s recent appearance on This Must Be the Gig. He discussed his various projects, finding inspiration from Serge Gainsbourg and Tom Waits, the importance of experimentation, and more.

Faith No More 2020-2021 Tour Dates:

06/09 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

06/10 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

06/11 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

06/13 – Punchestown, IE @ Sunstroke Festival

06/15 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Academy

06/16 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

06/17 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

06/20 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest

06/22 – Stuttgart, DE @ Schleyerhalle

06/23 – Berlin, DE @ Max Schmeling Halle

06/26 – Oslo, NO @ Tons of Rock

06/28 – Helsinki, FI @ Tuska Metal Festival

07/02 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/03 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

07/04 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/06 – Milan, IT @ Milano Summer Festival

07/07 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622

08/07 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center ^*

08/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre ^*

08/11 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre ^*

08/13 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre ^*

08/14 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^*

08/16 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre ^*

08/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion ^*

08/19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater ^*

08/21 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion ^*

08/22 – Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater ^*

08/23 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^*

08/25 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^*

08/27 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain ^*

08/29 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion ^%

08/30 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live ^%

09/01 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center ^%

09/02 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ^%

09/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^%

09/05 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park ^%

09/06 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater ^%

09/09 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^%

09/11 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre ^%

09/12 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center ^%

09/13 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ^%

09/15 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^%

09/17 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^%

05/21 – Los Angeles @ Banc of California Stadium #

05/22 – Los Angeles @ Banc of California Stadium #

# = w/ System of a Down and Korn

^ = w/ Korn

* = w/ Daron Malakian and Scars on Broadway

% = w/ Helmet