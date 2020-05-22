Faith No More’s Roddy Bottum Debuts Single “Daddy” from His Man on Man Project: Stream

Man on Man

Faith No More keyboardist/guitarist Roddy Bottum and his boyfriend, Joey Holman, have launched a new project called Man on Man, and they’ve just debuted their first single, “Daddy'”.

Bottum and Holman describe the project as “gay lovers making gay music” on their Instagram page, and appear in tighty-whities in both the promotional photos and the music video for “Daddy”. Bottum told Rolling Stone, “There’s enough representation in the gay community of young, hairless pretty men. It feels good to represent a faction of our culture that isn’t squeaky and manicured.”



He added, “Based on the ageist and homophobic responses posted in the comments section of a straight publication that ran our photo, I’m happy to be those faces on the queer map.”

As for the song itself, the music leans more toward the indie-pop vibe of Bottum’s other notable band, Imperial Teen, than it does Faith No More. Lyrically, it addresses life during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’re setting out ultimately to document this odd time in the history of the world and to address the importance of creativity and togetherness,” Bottum explained.

He continued, “The statement of the song and video for ‘Daddy’ maybe is a celebration of love in isolation and is a love letter to the not-so-distant past of a place and time where we communed physically together with our queer community.”

Bottum’s partner Holman used to play guitar in the Christian rock band Cool Hand Luke. “Playing in Cool Hand Luke was an experience that was full of fun and learning, but ultimately I was hiding a very important part of who I was, and that was painful,” Holman said in the same interview with Rolling Stone. “The spirit of Man on Man is the total opposite of that.”

As for Faith No More, they’re scheduled to embark on a co-headlining North American tour with Korn this summer. So far, there’s been no official announcement regarding the status of the tour, which is scheduled to kick off August 7th in Denver.

Watch the video for Man on Man’s “Daddy” below.