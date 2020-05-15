Fever 333 Team Up with Run-DMC’s Darryl McDaniels on New Remix of “Animal”: Stream

Fever 333 (photo by Johnny Perilla), Darryl "DMC" McDaniels (photo by Ben Kaye)

Fever 333 have joined forces with legendary Run-DMC rapper Darryl “DMC” McDaniels on a new version of their song “Animal”. The track was remixed by producers J Randy and Nellz.

The original version of “Animal” appears on Fever 333’s 2019 debut album Strength in Numb333rs. For the remix, singer Jason Aalon Butler trades verses with DMC in what is a dream come true for the Fever 333 frontman.



Butler discussed his reverence for Run-DMC and McDaniels in the following statement:

“I learned most of what I know and utilize in my life musically, socially, and intellectually via hip hop music. I was obsessed with the idea of taking the adversity of the culture experienced and turning it into a song that moved to the beat of the human pulse while telling a story in a way that only adversity influenced culture could – in other words: REAL. I used to buy bootleg mixtapes from the cd man outside the barber shop every week and while I knew about Run-DMC it wasn’t until I heard ‘Rock Box’ on one of those weekly mixes that I got it. The moment I heard that mpc kick and snare hit in the track then into the distorted guitars and that intro solo. There was something that was literally perfect to me and my love of hip hop and rock music suddenly made sense. I was obsessed. I studied the flow. The clothes. THE CULTURE that DMC and his group created and, no word of a lie, I applied what I learned from him to what you hear now in Fever 333. So it should come as no surprise when I say that this is one the greatest honors and achievements of my life in so many ways. I never thought 20 years ago when I heard DMC say ‘I couldn’t wait to demonstrate all the super def rhymes that I create’ that he would be demonstrating on a track with my band. This shit is too crazy. All praise to the legend Darryl McDaniels for lettin’ em know — there’s a fever coming…”

DMC added, “Fever 333 gives me an opportunity to empower inspire and fight for all! Hip Hop, Punk Rock, and Hard Rock n Rock n Roll allow me to represent truth, equality, and goodness in a rebellious righteous religious way. I got a fever right now….and I’m proud to bring heat with FEVER 333!”

Along with the new track. Fever 333 and DMC have teamed up for a run of limited-edition 333 DMC merchandise, including a t-shirt and a bucket hat. Proceeds will benefit the Felix Foundation, an organization co-founded by DMC to help children in foster care.

Listen to the J Randy x Nellz R333MIX of Fever 333’s “Animal” featuring Darryl “DMC” McDaniels below, and purchase the single here.