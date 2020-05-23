Flea and John Frusciante to Spin Records on DubLab Radio

Red Hot Chili Peppers with John Frusciante

Had it not been for a pandemic, Red Hot Chili Peppers would have taken the stage this weekend to headline the 2020 installment of Boston Calling. Instead, the band is stuck at home like the rest of us, looking for ways to stay connected with fans. This afternoon, Flea and John Frusciante will take over Dublab Radio and “spin some jams that got us going and impacted how we play our instruments.” The two-hour session kicks off 5:00 p.m. ET on dublab.com.

This year was supposed to be a big one for Chili Peppers with Frusciante’s return to the band after 13 years. In addition to several festival gigs, RHCP was known to be working on a new album. However, with the pandemic effectively shuttering the live music industry for the foreseeable future, it looks like fans will have to wait another year until they finally see Frusciante reunited with the band on stage. Until then, you can get your Chili Peppers with Frusciante fix by checking out the band’s 2006 headlining appearance at Lollapalooza, which is currently streaming online as part of Lollapalooza’s digital concert series.

